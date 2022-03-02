College Station woman with family in Ukraine shares her story with KBTX

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The images of what’s happening in Ukraine are heartbreaking and hard to watch, but for most Texans, this seems far away.

However, there are some people in the community who have very close and personal ties there. One of those people is College station resident Hanna Brobrovnyk who was born in Ukraine and immigrated here at 11. Brobrovnyk joined First News at Four to give viewers some perspective on how the war has impacted her and her family.

Some of them left when the invasion started, but others remain.

“The ones who didn’t leave on the first day are stuck,” she said

In Houston, Brobrovnyk attended a pro-peace rally on Saturday and described the experience as “helpful.”

“It was the first opportunity I had to really come around other people in similar shoes as me,” she explained.

Brobrovnyk suggested others follow Htx4Ukraine on Instagram for updates and this page for more details on how to help or to join a rally. She also recommended monitoring the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America page here.

