Commissioner Precinct two goes into runoff

Commissioner Precinct 2 moves to runoff race.
Commissioner Precinct 2 moves to runoff race.(Conner Beene)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:54 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A runoff election will be taking place for the Commissioner Precinct 2 race.

Two republican candidates, Chuck Konderla and Incumbent Russ Ford will appear on ballots in May to determine the winner. This election, there were four people on the ballot.

Both Ford and Konderla applauded their opponents but said they are looking forward to the opportunity to be in the runoff.

Konderla said he’s looking forward to the opportunity to get more voters in the next election.

“Having been a servant of this community for many years and wanting to see our best days ahead of us and prepare for those days so I would ask them to jump on the Konderla train and vote Konderla in the runoff and lets finish this thing,” Konderla said.

Ford said he was expecting a runoff election and is ready to continue campaigning.

“I’m gonna go after this thing hard now. I think we’re gonna do well, I think our message is going to resonate and one thing I can tell you is this was a very clean race. We ran it the right way and we’re going to continue to do that,” Ford said.

Silas Garrett and Ronnie Vitulli both lost the race, each getting just over 10% of the votes. No democrats ran in this race so the winner of the May runoff election will be the nominee.

