Gov. Abbott designates Bryan as music friendly community

Palace Theater Downtown Bryan
Palace Theater Downtown Bryan(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the City of Bryan is now designated as a Music Friendly Community. The city completed a multi-step process to become part of the program that seeks to foster music business-related economic development within Texas cities and communities.

According to the governor, the state’s music industry has created more than 210,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated $27.3 billion in economic activity in 2019.

“Music Friendly Communities certified by the Texas Music Office are serious about attracting and developing the local music industry to spur job creation and economic growth,” said Abbott. “I congratulate the City of Bryan on earning the Music Friendly Community designation, and I look forward to amplifying their continued success.”

The designation will be presented to Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on Friday, March 4 at the Grand Stafford Theater. After the 7:30 p.m. presentation, a free concert featuring the Mark Daniel Band and country artist, Brandon Hode, will start at 8 p.m.

Bryan joins 30 other Texas cities that have received the designation.

“Music binds friends and strangers together, punches at our guttural instincts while simultaneously touching our soul,” said Mayor Nelson. “It’s also the glue connecting Downtown Bryan’s designated cultural district, Lake Walk and Midtown, with residents, businesses, and visitors.

