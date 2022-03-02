Kacal & Bius in Texas House District 12 race headed to a runoff

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas House District Race is neck and neck and is too close to call.

Incumbent Kyle Kacal is looking to lead District 12 for a 6th consecutive term. He finds himself in a near tie with republican challenger Ben Bius.

Late into election night hundreds of votes separate the top two candidates for the republic nomination for Texas House District 12, but not enough to inch long-time representative Kacal above 50 percent.

District 12 is comprised of Robertson, Madison, Walker, Grimes, Washington, and parts of rural Brazos Counties.

Kacal, a long-time resident of Brazos County and Texas A&M graduate holds nearly 49 percent of the votes tabulated.

Looking to unseat the incumbent was Ben Bius and Josh Hamn.

Bius, A Sam Houston State University graduate and long-time business owner from Huntsville, and Joshua Hamn, a disabled veteran and Purple Heart recipient from Brazos County.

Hamm finished Tuesday with double-digit representation but falls out of the race this evening.

Runoff elections are set for May 24, 2021.

