Advertisement

Kacal & Bius in Texas House District 12 race headed to a runoff

Runoff elections are set for May 24, 2021
Kyle Kacal and Ben Bius
Kyle Kacal and Ben Bius(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:23 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas House District Race is neck and neck and is too close to call.

Incumbent Kyle Kacal is looking to lead District 12 for a 6th consecutive term. He finds himself in a near tie with republican challenger Ben Bius.

Late into election night hundreds of votes separate the top two candidates for the republic nomination for Texas House District 12, but not enough to inch long-time representative Kacal above 50 percent.

District 12 is comprised of Robertson, Madison, Walker, Grimes, Washington, and parts of rural Brazos Counties.

Kacal, a long-time resident of Brazos County and Texas A&M graduate holds nearly 49 percent of the votes tabulated.

Looking to unseat the incumbent was Ben Bius and Josh Hamn.

Bius, A Sam Houston State University graduate and long-time business owner from Huntsville, and Joshua Hamn, a disabled veteran and Purple Heart recipient from Brazos County.

Hamm finished Tuesday with double-digit representation but falls out of the race this evening.

Runoff elections are set for May 24, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Pursuit in Burleson County leads to deadly crash near Snook
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
Demond Terell Demas, 21, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his...
Attorney releases statement following arrest of Texas A&M football player
1916 hand grenade found at Brenham business following estate sale purchase
Rep. John Raney (R-District 14) celebrated his victory at home with family and friends. He will...
Raney defeats Slocum in Texas House District 14 Republican primary

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush at their election night watch parties on...
George P. Bush, Ken Paxton prepare for a bitter primary runoff battle for Texas attorney general
James Barragán a political reporter for the Texas Tribune, joined First News at Four to discuss...
Primary election recap with The Texas Tribune
Rep. John Raney (R-District 14) celebrated his victory at home with family and friends. He will...
Raney defeats Slocum in Texas House District 14 Republican primary
Majority of Brazos County races headed for runoff elections