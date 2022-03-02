Lee, Paysse record Top-15 finishes at Coral Creek Club Invitational

PLACIDA, Florida -- Texas A&M’s Walker Lee tied for eighth and William Paysse tied for 12th as the Aggies wrapped up play at the Coral Creek Club Invitational on Tuesday.

Lee finished the tournament at 2-under, marking his 12th-career top-10 finish. In the final round, the Houston native carded a 4-under 67, tying for the lowest round by any player on Tuesday and jumped 19 spots on the leaderboard. He was bogey free and tallied birdies holes 2, 3, 9 and 13. Paysse registered his seventh-career top-15 finish as he finished at even-par.

As a team the Aggies tied for eighth at 14-over after shooting a 3-over 287. Florida Gulf Coast won the tournament at 14-under as North Florida (-2), South Alabama (-1), Liberty (E) and UCF (+11) rounded out the top five.

“Walker and Phichaksn (Maichon) played well today. We had two guys go bogey-free which is always a good thing,” head coach Brian Kortan said. “We are clearly not where we need to be to put the scores up to do the things we talk about doing which is win golf tournaments and competing for championships. We will get back to it. It is a long season, and we know we have stuff that we need to get better at. Really the only thing Coach (Matt) Fast and I know how to do is get to work. We will get home, we will get to work and get better. We will be ready to go next time.”

Maichon tied for 51st at 8-over after shooting a 1-under 70 and was bogey-free on Tuesday. Daniel Rodrigues (+11) tied for 62nd and Michael Heidelbaugh (+15) tied for 72nd.

The Aggies are back in action March 14-15 at the Louisiana Classics held at Oakbourne CC in Lafayette.

