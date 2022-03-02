Madison County voters overwhelmingly choose new DA

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madison County voters have overwhelmingly decided on a new district attorney.

Madisonville native and trial attorney Courtney Smith Cain claimed more than 70% of the vote. Cain currently serves as the First Assistant District Attorney in the Grimes County District Attorney’s office.

Incumbent Brian Risinger was seeking another term as the county’s district attorney but was the recent subject of an investigation by the Texas Rangers after Madisonville Police asked the state to investigate potential bribery related to his re-election campaign.

While Texas Rangers originally found no evidence of wrongdoing by Risinger, Madisonville Police suggest they misunderstood the case and are currently seeking clarification from the state.

Risinger has served as the county’s district attorney since January 2011.

