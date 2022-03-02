Majority of Brazos County races headed for runoff elections

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several Brazos County races are headed into the runoff elections on May 24.

Brazos County’s District Clerk race will head to a runoff reminiscent of the 2018 elections, pitting incumbent clerk Gabriel Garcia against challenger Margaret Meece. Garcia finished Tuesday evening ahead with 38% of the vote, while Meece garnered 31%.

Former Interim Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla and incumbent Commissioner Russ Ford will face off in May. Their race had four candidates with Konderla and Ford garnering 44% and 33% of the vote.

Current Bryan City Councilman Prentiss Madison and challenger Wanda Watson will face off in May to see who will take on Republican Timothy Delasandro in November for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 4.

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace incumbent Celina Vasquez spent much of Tuesday evening neck and neck with Darrell Booker, but neither one passed 50% of the vote. They’ll both join the runoff party this spring. The third candidate, Loretta Montoya Garcia, received 13% of the vote.

The race for Brazos County Court at Law 2 did finish with a clear winner. In a race with two first-time Republican candidates, Roy Brantley received 58% of the vote against Mark Maltsberger. There are no Democratic candidates vying for this seat in the November General Election.

12-year incumbent Treasurer Laura Taylor Davis will be seated for another term, an outcome she didn’t want. Davis bowed out of the race ahead of early voting and had hoped voters would rally behind Assistant Chief Deputy Cristian Villareal instead. She made the decision too late to be removed from the primary ballot and said she would do her best to continue in the role if she were elected.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.