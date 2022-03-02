Advertisement

Mumford beats Hearne to advance to the Region 4 Tournament semifinals

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:03 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Mumford Mustangs (28-7) outscored Hearne 17-12 in the 4th quarter to extend a 2 point lead with 8 minutes to play and advance to the Regional Semifinals with a 63-56 win Tuesday night at Viking Gym.

Bryson Rodriguez led Mumford with 21 points, while Desmond Gamble added 17. Hearne’s season comes to a end at 15-14. Antony Jackson led all scorers with 24 points, while Jeremiah Gurode added 15.

Mumford will now play Freer in the Region IV Semifinals at The Snake Pit in San Marcos. Tip time is set for 8 p.m.

