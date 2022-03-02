No. 2 Calvert cruises past North Zulch 68-27 in regional quarterfinals

JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The 2nd ranked Calvert boys’ basketball team beat North Zulch 68-27 in the regional quarterfinal round of the UIL Class 1A playoffs at Cougar Gym Tuesday night.

Kevondre Corona led the Trojans with 23 points. MJ Thomas added 21 points and 14 rebounds. Senior Kaiden Bridges had 16 points and 8 assists.

The Bulldogs finally got going in the 4th quarter, with each team scoring 15 points. But the Trojans built a comfortable lead, thanks to a 22-0 advantage after the first quarter, and a 35-5 lead at halftime. North Zulch finished the season with an 18-15 overall record.

Calvert advances to the Class 1A Region IV tournament at Del Valle High School. The Trojans will play Trinidad this Friday at 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.