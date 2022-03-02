Advertisement

No jail time for ‘big brother’ in fraternity hazing death

A fraternity "big brother" will not serve jail time in the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman. (Source: WTVR/Oakes Family/CNN)
By Cameron Thompson
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WTVR) - A fraternity brother will not serve jail time in the death of a pledge who died from alcohol poisoning.

Adam Oakes, 19, died after attending a party in February 2021. He was a pledge at the now-expelled Delta Chi fraternity at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Oakes’ “big brother” in the fraternity, Andrew White, pleaded guilty to unlawful hazing and buying alcohol for a minor. He was sentenced to two years in jail on Tuesday, but both years were suspended.

However, White was given several conditions, including taking part in five anti-hazing presentations and completing a “restorative justice program” where he will have a mediated conversation with Oakes’ family.

The judge said she almost didn’t accept the plea deal without prison time but ultimately agreed to it because the conditions were agreed upon by Oakes’ family.

Oakes’ father said he doesn’t expect people to understand the family’s decision to accept the plea deal, but he said the family’s focus is not about sending people to prison but instead preventing this tragedy from happening again.

Meanwhile, the cases against the 10 other men charged in Oakes’ death are still working their way through the court system.

Copyright 2022 WTVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
Demond Terell Demas, 21, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his...
Attorney releases statement following arrest of Texas A&M football player
1916 hand grenade found at Brenham business following estate sale purchase
Rep. John Raney (R-District 14) celebrated his victory at home with family and friends. He will...
Raney defeats Slocum in Texas House District 14 Republican primary

Latest News

Thursday Evening Wx Social Update 3/3
Thursday Evening Weather Update 3/3
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off. The celebration ended in arrest.
Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest
FILE - Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison is questioned by his defense attorney...
Ex-officer cleared in shooting during Breonna Taylor raid