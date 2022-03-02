Advertisement

Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton(Office of the Attorney General of Texas)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, seeking a third term, is headed to a runoff in the Republican primary against Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

Paxton’s secured 42.7% of the vote. A majority is needed to avoid a runoff. Bush drew 22.8%, followed by Eva Guzman with 17.5% and Louie Gohmert with 17.1%.

“May 24 is not that far away,” Paxton said at a watch party Tuesday night in McKinney. “Tomorrow we start 0-0.”

Paxton has been under indictment since 2015. And top aides resigned after accusing him of accepting bribes. Paxton’s office later published a report concluding he is cleared of those allegations.

“If you want to keep winning for Texas, if you want to be part of saving Texas and saving this country, we’re going to have to fight the fight for the next two and a half months, get our vote back out, unite the conservatives.”

Paxton had the endorsement of President Trump.

Bush said Tuesday night Paxton “is going to divert attention away from his legal problems and personal challenges.”

There will also be a runoff in the Democrats’ primary for attorney general. Rochelle Garza leads the race, with 44%. She appears to be headed to a match-up with Joe Jaworski, who drew 21% of the vote. He is followed by Lee Merritt 18%, Mike Fields 12% and T-Bone Raynor 5%.

