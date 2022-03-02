Advertisement

Raney defeats Slocum in Texas House District 14 Republican primary

By Andy Krauss
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Incumbent John Raney defeated challenger John Harvey Slocum in the Republican primary for the Texas House District 14 seat Tuesday night.

Raney took home 57% of the more than 12,000 votes that were cast.

Raney celebrated at his home with family and friends. He will seek to begin his 7th term in Austin come January.

“It’s great to win. Nobody gets in the race and wants to lose,” Raney said. “I’m very appreciative of the voters of Brazos County returning me to the Texas Legislature, and I look forward to serving them again. I appreciate them looking at me and saying, ‘Hey, he’s done a good job, and we’re ready to send him back.’”

Raney says while this was an unexpected campaign battle, he believes his experience was the difference.

“I wasn’t really ready for a campaign, I guess you could say, because I didn’t think I was going to have an opponent,” Raney said. “We were a little late getting started, but we came home with a bang. We had the right issues. We had the right abilities because we’ve been there, and we did the job.”

Raney says he’s happy he won’t have a Democratic challenger to face come November.

“I’m looking forward to not have to campaign again if you want to know the truth,” Raney said. “We’ve got to get busy and make sure we have the issues ready for next session. I want to make sure we look at the mail-in ballot situation and see if we can correct any problems that may exist in that.”

