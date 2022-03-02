Russia and Ukraine, Inflation, and Immigration: What Biden Needs to address in his State of the Union speech

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union address as the fighting in Ukraine continues. KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined First News at Four to discuss what the President will tackle in his speech.

This year’s State of the Union is under different circumstances than usual.

“Typically the State of the Union is a chance for a president to tell exciting things about the future and to talk about the glowing agenda of the prior year, but naturally all the attention is on the war, inflation, and also COVID,” said Van Susteren.

Van Susteren predicts that when talking about the war Biden will focus on how strong he has made the alliance with NATO and the U.S.’ other allies. Though she certainly doesn’t expect him to paint a “rosy” picture of the war.

In terms of the economy, Van Susteren has heard that the President has a four part plan to try and ease some of the pain on Americans.

She admits that with Biden’s low poll numbers, satisfying the nation with this speech is going to be a “huge challenge.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.