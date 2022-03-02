Advertisement

Russia and Ukraine, Inflation, and Immigration: What Biden Needs to address in his State of the Union speech

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - President Biden prepares to deliver his State of the Union address as the fighting in Ukraine continues. KBTX’s Chief National Political Analyst Greta Van Susteren joined First News at Four to discuss what the President will tackle in his speech.

This year’s State of the Union is under different circumstances than usual.

“Typically the State of the Union is a chance for a president to tell exciting things about the future and to talk about the glowing agenda of the prior year, but naturally all the attention is on the war, inflation, and also COVID,” said Van Susteren.

Van Susteren predicts that when talking about the war Biden will focus on how strong he has made the alliance with NATO and the U.S.’ other allies. Though she certainly doesn’t expect him to paint a “rosy” picture of the war.

In terms of the economy, Van Susteren has heard that the President has a four part plan to try and ease some of the pain on Americans.

She admits that with Biden’s low poll numbers, satisfying the nation with this speech is going to be a “huge challenge.”

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a pedestrian was struck by a canoe that was stapped to a pickup truck Sunday on...
Man injured after being struck by canoe on Texas Avenue
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
Normangee head football coach Keith Sitton, Leon head football coach Jeremy Colvert, and...
Three Brazos Valley head football coaches step down
Your Vote Counts 2022: Voting dates, deadlines and polling locations for Primary election
According to witnesses, Ricky Hernandez is one of three suspects who injured the victim outside...
Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing outside local pool hall

Latest News

James Barragán a political reporter for the Texas Tribune, joined First News at Four to discuss...
Primary election recap with The Texas Tribune
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices
Virginia teen honored during State of the Union as president pledges to lower insulin prices
Kyle Kacal and Ben Bius
Kacal & Bius in Texas House District 12 race headed to a runoff
Rep. John Raney (R-District 14) celebrated his victory at home with family and friends. He will...
Raney defeats Slocum in Texas House District 14 Republican primary
Majority of Brazos County races headed for runoff elections