Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver of the car that led law enforcement on a pursuit Wednesday that killed two teens and injured two others, including the driver.

Fredrick Hawkins, 18, of Snook, was driving a 2007 BMW when a trooper tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop on Main Street around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Hawkins drove away from police and continued onto County Road 269, continuing to evade law enforcement until he lost control of the car and struck a tree between County Road 270 and Park Street.

The back-seat passengers in the BMW, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were pronounced dead on the scene. Hawkins and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old female, were taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with major injuries.

An active criminal investigation by the Department of Public Safety is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.