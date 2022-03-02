Advertisement

Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with major injuries. The two backseat passengers were pronounced deceased on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Precinct Two Judge Bill Orsak.(Photo by KBTX's Andy Krauss)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver of the car that led law enforcement on a pursuit Wednesday that killed two teens and injured two others, including the driver.

Fredrick Hawkins, 18, of Snook, was driving a 2007 BMW when a trooper tried to pull the car over for a traffic stop on Main Street around 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Hawkins drove away from police and continued onto County Road 269, continuing to evade law enforcement until he lost control of the car and struck a tree between County Road 270 and Park Street.

The back-seat passengers in the BMW, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female, were pronounced dead on the scene. Hawkins and the front seat passenger, a 17-year-old female, were taken by medical helicopter to St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital with major injuries.

An active criminal investigation by the Department of Public Safety is ongoing.

