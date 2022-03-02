Advertisement

Texas A&M wraps up season opening homestand with 3-2 win over HBU

By John Wilson
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M baseball team jumped out of a 3-0 lead against Houston Baptist and then held onto beat the Huskies 3-2 Tuesday night at Olsen Field to wrap up the team’s eight game season opening homestand.

Brett Minnich hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead. Texas A&M added to that advantage in the fifth inning when Jack Moss doubled down the left field line allowing Kalae Harrison and Kole Kaler to score.

Khristian Curtis started on the mound for the Aggies. He threw five innings and got the victory. Brad Rudis got the save throwing two innings and striking out four batters.

The Aggies will now head to the Frisco College Baseball Classic. Texas A&M will take on Washington State Friday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Pursuit in Burleson County leads to deadly crash near Snook
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
Demond Terell Demas, 21, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his...
Attorney releases statement following arrest of Texas A&M football player
1916 hand grenade found at Brenham business following estate sale purchase
Rep. John Raney (R-District 14) celebrated his victory at home with family and friends. He will...
Raney defeats Slocum in Texas House District 14 Republican primary

Latest News

College Station prepares to battle Cedar Park in 5A State Semifinals Thursday
College Station prepares to battle Cedar Park in 5A State Semifinals Thursday
College Station prepares to battle Cedar Park in 5A State Semifinals Thursday
College Station prepares to battle Cedar Park in 5A State Semifinals Thursday
College Station prepares to battle Cedar Park in 5A State Semifinals Thursday
Demond Terell Demas, 21, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his...
Attorney releases statement following arrest of Texas A&M football player
A&M men win 3rd straight following 87 - 71 win over No. 25 Alabama