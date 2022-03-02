Texas A&M wraps up season opening homestand with 3-2 win over HBU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Texas A&M baseball team jumped out of a 3-0 lead against Houston Baptist and then held onto beat the Huskies 3-2 Tuesday night at Olsen Field to wrap up the team’s eight game season opening homestand.

Brett Minnich hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead. Texas A&M added to that advantage in the fifth inning when Jack Moss doubled down the left field line allowing Kalae Harrison and Kole Kaler to score.

Khristian Curtis started on the mound for the Aggies. He threw five innings and got the victory. Brad Rudis got the save throwing two innings and striking out four batters.

The Aggies will now head to the Frisco College Baseball Classic. Texas A&M will take on Washington State Friday at 7:00 p.m.

