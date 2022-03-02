Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Blinn College brings home big wins from the livestock contest in San Antonio

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to the Blinn College livestock judging team.

Blinn College won the team competition and placed three individual competitors in the top five at the San Antonio Livestock Exposition’s junior college livestock contest.

The school totaled 4,712 points, ahead of second-place South Plains College with 4,670 points and third-place Redlands Community College with 4,661.

Blinn’s Quensey Torrez placed second with 962 points, while John Reaves, 957 points, and Kevin Jendrusch, 948 points, were third and fifth.

Blinn will end the 2021-22 judging season at the prestigious Houston Livestock Show judging contest on March 14.

Great day to be a Buc in San Antonio! Now onto the final push toward Houston! Champion Team Overall 1st Reasons 1st...

Posted by Blinn Livestock Judging on Saturday, February 26, 2022

