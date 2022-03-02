Advertisement

Wanda Watson, Prentiss Madison headed to runoff in Democratic Race for Brazos County Pct 4.

By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:28 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Democrats are running a tight race for Commissioner of Precinct Four in Brazos county.

100% of results are reported to be in.

Prentiss E. Madison Sr. (D) 448 votes, 31%

Wanda J. Watson (D) 425 votes, 29%

Roy Flores (D) 302 votes, 21%

Ann Boney (D), 281 votes, 19%

Madison and Watson are anticipated to head to a runoff.

“We are just hoping that one of those that’s in the numbers called or we’re able to win this thing. Or if we have to do a runoff we ready to go back to work for the people of Brazos County,” said Prentiss Madison.

”I will listen and I will work with the community. I will also work with the court to do what I can and support the county and support the constituents of Precinct Four,” said Wanda J. Watson.

Whoever wins will take on Republican Timothy Delasandro in November.

