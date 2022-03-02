Wanda Watson, Prentiss Madison headed to runoff in Democratic Race for Brazos County Pct 4.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Four Democrats are running a tight race for Commissioner of Precinct Four in Brazos county.

100% of results are reported to be in.

Prentiss E. Madison Sr. (D) 448 votes, 31%

Wanda J. Watson (D) 425 votes, 29%

Roy Flores (D) 302 votes, 21%

Ann Boney (D), 281 votes, 19%

Madison and Watson are anticipated to head to a runoff.

“We are just hoping that one of those that’s in the numbers called or we’re able to win this thing. Or if we have to do a runoff we ready to go back to work for the people of Brazos County,” said Prentiss Madison.

”I will listen and I will work with the community. I will also work with the court to do what I can and support the county and support the constituents of Precinct Four,” said Wanda J. Watson.

Whoever wins will take on Republican Timothy Delasandro in November.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.