Welcome to March! Here’s the updated forecast for the month

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Happy first day of March and welcome to the start of meteorological spring. Technically, the next season does not begin until March 20th, but meteorologists like to break seasons down into the three-month period they fit best in. The actual equinox (signaling the official start of spring) occurs at 10:33 am on the 20th.

Even with a few 70° and 80° days thrown in, February was a sharply cold month for the Brazos Valley. March may be better suited for warm weather lovers if the extended forecast pans out. Here’s what NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center has to say about it:

TEMPERATURE OUTLOOK

Above-average temperatures are projected for the Brazos Valley for the month of March (KBTX)

The warmth is expected to be felt from the East Coast to as far west as Texas and New Mexico. Above-average temperatures are the likely outcome of these 31 days for a majority of the lower 48. For the Brazos Valley and most of Texas, the agency places a 40% to 50% chance of above-average temperatures this month. While that does not mean that a few cool snaps may reach this far south, locally more 70° and 80° days are expected than 50° or 60° ones. On average, high temperatures are expected around the low 70s, and lows are generally anticipated in the low 50s.

The new 30-year-average temperature for the month of March in Bryan-College Station: 62.1°

PRECIPITATION OUTLOOK

Brazos Valley has a 50/50 shot at receiving beneficial rainfall throughout the month of March. (KBTX)

This is a toss-up for the Brazos Valley. The area is currently forecast in between the potential for above-average rainfall to the northeast and expected below-average conditions to the west and southwest. That means the area has an equal 50/50 chance of circling around the three and a half-inch of rain that is typically expected to fall within the month.

As of March 1st, the eastern Brazos Valley -- Leon, Madison, Walker, Houston, Trinity Counties -- had some sort of moderate drought in place. This is the first stage of drought conditions. About 3″ to 6″ of rain is needed to ease drier-than-normal conditions locally. The seasonal outlook released February 28th projects that drought is likely to further develop in the Brazos Valley during the spring months.

Monday, the US Seasonal Drought Outlook was updated for meteorological spring.



Brazos Valley falls in a yellow color indicating that additional 𝗱𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 is 𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗲𝗹𝘆.



March also marks the beginning of severe weather season in the Brazos Valley. While a few heavy rain or severe events are not uncommon, especially toward the end of the month, April typically turns up the storm potential locally. However, warmer-than-average temperatures and a projection of average rainfall could increase the risk for severe storms, turning the month more lion than lamb-like.

