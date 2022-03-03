Advertisement

Brazos County teen missing since February

Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15(Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County teen has been missing since Feb. 8, according to the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office.

Vanessa Ann Rodriguez, 15, was last seen at her home in the 100 block of Ridgecreek, Brazos County going to another residence in the 1500 block of Boone Street in Bryan.

If seen, the sheriff’s office says not to approach Rodriguez but to contact the sheriff’s office at 979-361-3888.

Vanessa Ann Rodriguez has brown eyes and black hair with dyed red bangs.

#MissingChild 15 year old Vanessa Ann Rodriguez has been reported missing to the Brazos County Sheriff's Office. ...

Posted by Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley on Thursday, March 3, 2022

