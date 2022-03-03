Advertisement

College Station prepares to battle Cedar Park in 5A State Semifinals Thursday

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougar (31-6) basketball team will take on Cedar Park (35-0) in the Class 5A State Semifinals Thursday.

Both teams are making their 2nd state tournament appearance and for College Station it’s their 2nd appearance in three years.

They feel they gained a lot of knowledge from their first trip in 20-20 and guard Aliya Collins has this advice for her team-mates that will be experiencing the Alamodome for the very first time.

“Don’t let the arena scare you. It was huge! I had never been in some place that was that big and had that many people there. And I was only a sophomore and I was like 17 or 16, I don’t know but I was young and scared but now I’m not,” said Lady Cougar Guard Aliyah Collins.

“We have people who have been in this situation before and think that just keeping our composure, sticking to the game plan and just doing what we are supposed to do and taking care of business,” added Lady Cougar Guard Jaeden McMillin.

College Station had its season end in the Class 5A State Semifinals two years ago and brings a 17 game winning streak into Thursday’s contest against top ranked and unbeaten Cedar Park.

