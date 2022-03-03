Getting aid to Ukraine has changed for those working hard to help

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While fighting continues in Ukraine, people from around the world are stepping up to find ways to help. Including, right here in Bryan.

Kent Dale, a Chairmen for Program for Humanitarian Aid and Rancher in College Station, and Jerry Fox, also a Chairman and COO of First Financial bank, have traveled to Ukraine many times over the last 10 years. This was an effort to help orphans in Ukraine. Orphans are moved out of the system at 16 years old and Fox said they aren’t given many options.

“They don’t have any of the safety nets in place that we have here. So, the outcomes for these children absent any intervention from us or any other organizations is dismal. Most of them end up in prostitution, drugs, all types of crimes so we’ve really been able to make a huge difference in their trajectory that they’re going,” Fox said

But PHA and Eastern European Missions work to change that.

“We attempt to help them get into trade schools where they’re able to learn a skill and a trade and then ultimately we help them get a job and we help them with housing, apartments. we attempt to help them get into trade schools where they’re able to learn a skill and a trade and then ultimately, we help them get a job and we help them with housing, apartments,” Dale said.

Now, their ability to do work and help those orphans is becoming more complex. The men said as much as they could prepare for this to happen, war came fast.

“With the outbreak of the fighting, all of that has come to an end. There are many, many children in Ukrainian orphanages with nowhere to go,” Dale said.

PHA has employees in Ukraine and remains in contact with local orphanages. Those people are making decisions on if they flee, and if they stay.

“These children have already lost their parents or been abandoned by their parents and the only people they really know are the people involved in PHA so if we leave, what kind of message does that send to them. So, it’s a real tragic situation, very complicated right now,” Fox said.

Those who are looking to flee, are finding it harder and harder each day.

“Many of our partners, many of our employees are in this process of helping to evacuate people either into western Ukraine or into another country along the western border. And that task is getting a little more difficult each day. Fuel is beginning to be hard for them to buy, food is harder and harder to be found,” Dale said.

Dale shared a story of a conversation he had with an orphanage director in Ukraine. The director told him they have around 85 orphans with no way to transport everyone out of the country. Now, they’re running out of food.

Dale also has a daughter who was adopted from Ukraine. She is now in her 20′s, but they have stayed in contact with her biological family in Ukraine. He spoke with the family living in an undisclosed area of Ukraine about what was happening. They have decided to stay and fight.

“They had converted their root cellar into a bomb shelter and they had moved their beds underground and at night when they heard the sirens wail they would simply spend the rest of the night there and also even in a village farther outside of a larger city, the men have been building bombs and Molotov cocktails to be able to throw because they’ve resolved due to their proximity to this southern city that within the time the Russian troops will arrive there. Ukraine’s their homeland and they want to defend it with whatever means they have,” he said.

Both men said one way people can help is by donating. They encourage people to use vetted organizations to ensure all the donations are going toward aid efforts. PHA and A&M Church of Christ are raising money for efforts. You can donate on their websites or by going to any First Financial Bank location and making a check out to Ukrainian Relief Fund.

