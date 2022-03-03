From the Ground Up: Farm bill weighs heavy this year amid high prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Primary season has wrapped up, and now we look ahead to run-offs and the general election in the fall. Before that happens, policy on agriculture is likely to be passed while the current administration has the power that it has. Because of the stakes, this will shape their legacy on producers and the environment moving forward.

“I get asked all the time ‘what were you thinking when they went with this?’ and my response is, ‘You should’ve seen what they were thinking before they went with that!’” says Joe Outlaw, the co-director of the Agricultural and Food Policy Center at Texas A&M University. The center is a non-partisan voice for the less than 2% of the US population that work in Agriculture.

“We don’t take a stand on the policy; we know most people can’t tell which way any of us would vote,” Outlaw says.

“We only report what we have analyzed. We do not give opinions, and that is the difference for people.”

The farm bill, renewed every five years, has provisions for SNAP benefits, conservation, and stop-gaps that help protect the average every day citizen when times get hard, including the American producer. This time, Outlaw says there’s something additional the current powers in Washington are hoping to tackle.

“Their legacy on agriculture is going to be what do they do on climate,” Outlaw says. “Because agriculture contributes to climate change, and greenhouse gas emissions, (about 10% in this country), but ag also has a really large role in terms of the role we can play in providing carbon offsets.”

The question is how? And how do we address regional differences in environmental conservation?

“We need to entice him [the producer] to not reverse those policies he put in place, because if you do, everything we gained is lost. So there has to be some sort of accounting for people who have already done the right thing,” Outlaw says.

“It really is starting to create some regional issues, or regional discussion. Yes, we want to have a positive contribution to the environment, but we have to have some sort of equitable earnings for doing these practices.”

