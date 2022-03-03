Primary election recap with The Texas Tribune

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Following the primary election on March 1, there were some clear-cut winners, but some races will continue into runoffs.

James Barragán a political reporter for the Texas Tribune, joined First News at Four to discuss what races surprised him on election night.

The governor’s race went as expected with Greg Abbott set to represent the Republican side come November and Beto O’Rourke representing the Democrats.

“I don’t think there was ever any real doubt that either of the two major candidates would get out of their primaries,” said Barragán.

Despite a surprising start with Eva Guzman being neck in neck with George P. Bush after early voting, Bush ultimately pulled ahead, and the Attorney General Race is headed towards a runoff between Attorney General Ken Paxton and George P. Bush in May.

“I think it could get pretty nasty going into the runoff between Bush and Paxton just because Bush has so much ground to make up, and he’s going to have to focus on the negatives and for Attorney General Paxton with the FBI investigation into his abuse of office and bribery allegations,” predicted Barragán.

This year there was more attention than usual on the Texas Railroad Commission race. This race also ended in a runoff between Incumbent Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner. Barragán believes this is bad news for Christian, not that he won’t win, but he’ll have to work harder.

“He’ll have to work hard because now the attention is just on him and Sarah Stagner, who obviously knows how to bring attention to herself and wants to talk about the issues,” Barragán explained.

According to Barragán, the voter turnout was very low and has been for a long time. One reason is Texas is one of the states that doesn’t have online voter registration and has more requirements than other states for mail-in ballots. Another element to this is that Texas has been a one-party state for a long time.

“I think some voters feel that their votes are not represented,” concluded Barragán.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.