Sneak Peek: Crumbl Cookies opens Friday in College Station

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie experience, officially opens its doors to the public Friday in the Jones Crossing shopping center.

A unique attribute to the newest spot in BCS is the weekly rotating menu.

“Here they rotate out of a menu of about 200 different flavors, and so you never know what you’re going to see next,” says Jessica Murski, Crumbl Franchise partner.

For the opening weekend, the Crumbl College Station will feature:

  • Milk chocolate chip
  • Hazelnut sea salt
  • Birthday cake ft. Oreo
  • Blueberry muffin
  • Snickerdoodle
  • Classic pink sugar

In addition to cookies, you can also find ice cream at Crumbl. View the video below to learn more.

Murski believes Crumbl is a great addition to the Bryan-College Station community.

“Crumbl is really based on family,” says Murski. “I’m opening it with my family as well. And you know, in Aggieland traditions run deep. It’s big on family, on memories, and those moments. I didn’t think there would be a better place to bring Crumbl cookies. Our motto is bringing families and friends together over a box of the best cookies in the world, and I think that’s going to fit into College Station perfectly.”

Crumbl is located at 11659 FM 2154 Suite 150 in College Station.

Click here to learn more.

