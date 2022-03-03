Snook ISD provides mental health resources for students, staff following students’ fatal crash

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Snook ISD provided students and staff with mental health resources Thursday following Wednesday’s fatal accident, which is believed to have involved Snook high school students. The accident is still being investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety who said four teenagers crashed into a tree between County Road 270 and Park Street following a pursuit onto County Road 269.

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the driver as 18-year-old Fredrick Hawkins who suffered major injuries with a 17-year-old female front seat passenger. There were two backseat passengers who were pronounced dead on the scene by Burleson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 judge Bill Orsak. DPS identified the backseat passengers as a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.

The Snook ISD superintendent Brenda Krchnak said there were eight counselors available on-site or virtually. This included counselors from Snook ISD, Somerville ISD and the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT) program through Texas A&M University.

Mental health counselor Arden Shanklin said resources like this are vital since everyone processes grief differently. One way parents, guardians and community members can help those affected by loss and grief is by being present, patient and active listeners, according to Shanklin.

“Just lets that kid know someone is here and someone cares about me, and in a moment like that for kids at any stage of life but especially when they’re experiencing trauma, it is so beneficial to just know that someone’s there,” Shanklin said.

For those students not ready to talk, Shanklin said another way to check in with them can be asking how they feel on a scale from one to 10 with one symbolizing they’re not feeling like themselves and ten meaning they feel like their normal self. The mental health counselor said this can be helpful in checking in with students over the next few days.

