Advertisement

Special Olympics in College Station needs volunteers for upcoming games

The Area 6 Special Olympics Spring games are going to take place Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26 at College Station High School.
By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 9:36 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - The Area 6 Special Olympics Spring games are going to take place Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26 at College Station High School. Participants will be competing and going for the gold in track & field, cycling, and tennis.

In order to put on this exciting community event, Special Olympics Texas needs volunteers. Ivonne Lyons, the volunteer coordinator joined First News at Four to spread to word.

According to Lyons, everyone is welcome to volunteer. She even recommends making the day a family affair. Kids aged eight to 14 can volunteer if accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone. Seven years and younger are encouraged to be cheerleaders as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Learn more about volunteering here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County