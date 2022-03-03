Special Olympics in College Station needs volunteers for upcoming games

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - The Area 6 Special Olympics Spring games are going to take place Friday, March 25, and Saturday, March 26 at College Station High School. Participants will be competing and going for the gold in track & field, cycling, and tennis.

In order to put on this exciting community event, Special Olympics Texas needs volunteers. Ivonne Lyons, the volunteer coordinator joined First News at Four to spread to word.

According to Lyons, everyone is welcome to volunteer. She even recommends making the day a family affair. Kids aged eight to 14 can volunteer if accompanied by a parent, guardian, or chaperone. Seven years and younger are encouraged to be cheerleaders as long as they are accompanied by an adult.

Learn more about volunteering here.

