Spring is getting warmer in the Brazos Valley...and across the country

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is soon to be sprung! While the official season kicks off on March 20th, Tuesday marked the beginning of meteorological spring. As a way of better data-keeping, meteorologists tend to look at spring as the month of March, April, and May. However, in a climate that is changing due to man-made impacts, the spring season is not only warming but also shifting. An earlier spring means warmth cuts into winter months, which causes mismatch timing in nature and longer pests and allergy seasons.

A recent analysis by Climate Central shows that about 97% of 234 locations across the United States had an increase in their average spring temperatures since 1970, with 49% of those locations (about 115 out of 234) warming 2°F or more -- Bryan-College Station included. Over the past 51 years, the Brazos Valley’s average spring temperature has warmed 2.9°. That equates to roughly 16 more above-average days now than were experienced in the early 1970s -- an increase from around 38 days to as much as 50 or more days of the 92 that make up the season.

Over the past 50 years, the Brazos Valley, on average, experiences 16 more above-average days in spring than it did in the 1970s (KBTX)

Spring warming is greatest in the Southwest. The three greatest increases are seen in Reno, Nev. (6.8°F), Las Vegas (6.2°F), and El Paso, Texas (5.9°F).

While some may welcome the warmer days after extended cold snaps in the winter months, the shift of spring arriving earlier can cause uncomfortable and damaging impacts:

Longer pest and allergy seasons: An early spring, and an early last freeze can lengthen our growing season. That means that related nuisances like An early spring, and an early last freeze can lengthen our growing season. That means that related nuisances like mosquitoes and pollen can appear earlier in the year, and stick around for longer.

Mismatch timing in nature: Spring warming can also disrupt the timing of ecologically-important events. For example, some migratory bird species are Spring warming can also disrupt the timing of ecologically-important events. For example, some migratory bird species are not keeping pace with the earlier arrival of spring—potentially impacting their food availability and breeding success. The consequences of mismatch timing are an active area of study.

As for 2022, it is expected to follow the trend. The current forecast for spring -- as defined as March, April, and May -- by the Climate Prediction Center is that the Brazos Valley has a 50% to 60% chance of ending with above-normal temperatures ahead of the summer months. The area is not alone, most of the lower 48 is anticipated to experience warmer conditions than typical. While rain -- heavy at times -- will occur, the overall theme of spring is anticipated to be drier-than-average. Drought conditions will only enhance a warmer forecast, particularly in May as we draw near the summer season.

The outlook for spring 2022 is a warmer-than-average one in the Brazos Valley, along with much of the lower 48 (KBTX)

Methodology: Analyses used 1970-2021 data from the Applied Climate Information System. The number of spring days above normal was calculated using the 1991-2020 NOAA/NCEI normals. Displayed trend lines are based on a mathematical linear regression. Climate Central’s local analyses include 247 stations. However, for data summaries based on linear trends, only 242 stations are included due to large data gaps in Wheeling, W. Va., Dothan, Ala., Hazard, Ky., Tuscaloosa, Ala., and Twin Falls, Idaho.

