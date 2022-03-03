Treat of the Day: Brazos County 4-H team wins first place at competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Brazos County 4-H!

The livestock judging teams competed in the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo on Sunday February 27.

The junior team won first place out of 92 teams. Team member Colton Johnson would first place in the individual category.

The senior team placed second out of 73 teams.

