Treat of the Day: College Station Noon Lions Club raised $20,000

By Megan Calongne
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Lions Club recognized and honored members and volunteers who helped with last year’s annual Christmas tree sale program.

The group raised a total of $20,000.

For over 60 years, this signature project has provided funds for the support of Lions’ charities like the Texas Lions Camp, KidSight, as well as the support of local community charities.

🎄🎄🎄The College Station Noon Lions Club recognized KBTX this week for what we do to help promote the group's annual...

Posted by Rusty Surette on Thursday, March 3, 2022

