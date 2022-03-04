Aggies to host Incarnate Word and Arkansas Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team is set to host Incarnate Word and Arkansas for a Friday twin billing at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (6-5) and Cardinals (7-5) will square off at noon (CT) before opening SEC play against the Razorbacks (9-4) at 6 p.m. (CT).

“We have had a solid week of practice and I anticipate our team will respond well tomorrow,” head coach Steve Denton said. “I am very excited to see some of our players see some action against Incarnate Word. They work extremely hard and deserve an opportunity to get a match under their belt and show the coaches what they can do. Additionally, we are extremely excited to begin our SEC schedule. Arkansas is a very experienced and well-coached team. They beat us in Fayetteville last year so we will need to be ready for a fight.”

TEXAS A&M RANKINGS UPDATE

A&M’s Raphael Perot has won five of his last six matches to ascend to a career-high No. 50 singles ranking. The sophomore moved to 3-1 against ranked foes this season with a win over then-No. 38 Alexandre Rotsaert of No. 8 Stanford at the ITA Indoor Team Championships.

Austin Abbrat and Noah Schachter continue to appear in the doubles rankings, the pair landed at No. 50 this week after posting a win against Issac Arevalo and Piotr Pawlak of Texas Tech. The Maroon & White duo have recorded a pair of ranked wins this season, highlighted by an 8-7 result against Finn Bass and Sven Lah of Baylor, currently ranked No. 19.

SCOUTING UIW UIW travels to the Brazos Valley on the heels of a six-match win streak including five sweeps. On the heels of last week’s wins over St. Thomas and UTRGV, graduate Warren Fulgenzi was named Southland Conference Player of the Week.

SCOUTING ARKANSAS Arkansas opens SEC play after splitting a double header last Sunday in Fayetteville against UCF and Oral Roberts. After dropping a 4-1 match to the Knights, the Razorbacks rebounded with a 7-0 victory over the Golden Eagles. Arkansas is led by sophomore Aleksa Bucan’s 12-6 record this year while sophomore Alex Reco has recorded a 4-4 mark on court one in dual matches. No. 37 Reco and No. 38 Bucan are joined by No. 119 Oscar Pinto Sansano in the latest singles ranking. Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel pace the squad with a 15-5 doubles mark this season and land at No. 47 in the ITA doubles rankings.

UP NEXT The Aggies continue their 10-match home stand with a double header on Wednesday, March 9, against UT Arlington and No. 13 Texas at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. (CT), respectively.

