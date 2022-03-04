Advertisement

Aggies west coast bound for Judi Garman Classic

By Shelby Hild / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST
FULLERTON, California -- The Texas A&M softball team is set to wrap up early-season tournament play by participating in the Judi Garman Classic beginning Friday. The Aggies will face Weber State, Loyola Marymount, Utah, No. 5 UCLA and No. 23 Arizona State over the course of the weekend at Anderson Family Field.

SETTING THE SCENE

The Judi Garman Classic four-day tournament will feature a carousel of 12 teams with the first slate of games scheduled for Thursday. The tournament is named after former Cal State Fullerton coach, Judi Garman, who, upon retirement, was the winningest coach in college softball history at the time.

LAST TIME AROUND

This weekend will not be the Aggies’ first test against a ranked opponent. Last weekend, the Maroon & White hosted No. 11 Oklahoma State at Davis Diamond in the Reveille Classic tournament. A&M was edged by just a run in each contest, despite solid pitching in the circle. Freshman hurler Emiley Kennedy and senior Makinzy Herzog each tossed complete games, combining for 10 strikeouts while allowing just two earned runs by the Cowgirls. The Aggies wrapped up the three-game slate with a 9-1 run-rule victory over Texas Southern, marking their eighth run-rule win of the season.

SCOUTING THE OPPONENTS

The Aggies (12-2) will face a pair of top-25 opponents this weekend in No. 5 UCLA (12-3) and No. 23 Arizona State (9-4) to conclude the tournament. In addition to high caliber teams, head coach Jo Evans will encounter familiar faces among Utah (11-6) and Weber State’s (13-2) programs. The Hall of Famer graduated from Utah in 1983, returned to coach at her alma mater from 1990-96, and in that time, coached the Utes’ current head coach, Amy Hogue. Evans also has ties with current Weber State head coach, Mary Kay Amicone, as the two were teammates at Utah.

The second of A&M’s five games will be against Loyola Marymount (8-8) Friday evening. This game will serve as LMU’s third of the tournament, as the Lions are set to play two on Thursday.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

There will be no live video stream available of the games this weekend, but fans are encouraged to follow along via live stats or listen locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

