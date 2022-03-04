A&M baseball prepares for Frisco College Baseball Classic

FRISCO, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies embark on a road trip for the first time in 2022, playing three games in the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field. The Maroon & White have three night games on the agenda with meetings against Washington State on Friday (7 p.m.), Iowa on Saturday (6 p.m.) and Wichita State on Sunday (6 p.m.).

It marks A&M’s third trip to the north Texas tournament. The Maroon & White have had mixed results in Frisco. In 2018, they opened with a loss to Louisiana Tech, but defeated Baylor and California. In 2020, less than two weeks before COVID shut down the season, the Aggies dropped all three games with losses to Illinois, No. 17 Oklahoma State and No. 8 UCLA. ABOUT THE AGGIESTexas A&M pitchers have been stingy with runners on base, holding opponents to a .185 batting average (18-for-103) with ducks on the pond. The clip includes .093 (4-for-43) with runners on base and two outs, .083 (2-for-24) with runners in scoring position and two outs.

Starting pitchers Nathan Dettmer, Micah Dallas, Ryan Prager and Khristian Curtis have limited opponents to just 6-for-55 (.109) at the plate with runners on base.

The Aggie pitching staff ranks second in the nation and leads the SEC in fewest walks issued per nine innings with a 1.75 clip, issuing just 12 base on balls in 63.0 innings. The Maroon & White also rank second in the SEC and sixth in the nation with a 4.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio with 60 strikeouts. Texas A&M’s WHIP ranks second in the SEC and seventh in the nation at 0.90. Dettmer, Dallas and Prager combined on 37 strikeouts and two walks in their first two times through the rotation, totaling 36.1 innings.

Dallas enters the weekend ranked 17th among active NCAA Division I pitchers with 201 strikeouts. He was named SEC

Co-Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Penn, holding the Quakers to two baserunners over 8.0 innings with 10 strikeouts.

Aggies boast a .382 batting average, .511 on-base percentage and .588 slugging percentage in the fifth inning and they own a .344/.400/.531 slash in the first inning. Aggie pitchers have posted a 0.68 ERA in the first five innings of games, including eight scoreless second innings, and they are holding opponents to a .168 batting average (23-for-137).

PITCHING MATCHUPS• FRIDAY: #35 Nathan Dettmer (So., RHP, 1-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. #44 Grant Taylor (So., RHP, 1-0, 3.52 ERA)

• SATURDAY: #34 Micah Dallas (Jr., RHP, 2-0, 0.63 ERA) vs. TBA

• SUNDAY: #18 Ryan Prager (Fr., LHP, 0-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. TBA SERIES NOTESThe Aggies and Washington State have met 14 times with the Maroon & White owning a 9-5 edge. This will mark the fourth city the teams have met. In addition to 11 games at Olsen Field, they have met once in Fresno, California and twice in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The most recent meeting had the Aggies winning two-of-three at Olsen Field in 2010.

The Aggies own a 6-0 edge in the all-time series against Iowa. The teams first met for a pair of games in 1930, A&M victories of 9-6 and 9-0. The Maroon & White won two games at Olsen Field in 1989, 7-1 and 7-4. Two of the meetings have come at the NCAA Tournament. The Aggies beat the Hawkeyes, 9-6, in an elimination game at the 1975 NCAA Norman Regional. The most recent contest came at the 2017 NCAA Houston Regional with the Maroon & White claiming a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship game.

This marks Texas A&M’s first meeting against long-time college baseball power Wichita State.

FOLLOW ALONGAll games of the Frisco Classic can be seen via the subscription-based FloBaseball service with Chris Mycoskie and Mike Hardge on the call. Fans may tune in in the Brazos Valley on 1150 AM/93.7 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App. Additionally, live stats are available for fans to follow all three games at peakeventsstats.com. Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.friscoclassic.com/tickets. To learn more about Texas A&M baseball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieBaseball on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.