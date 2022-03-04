A&M closes out regular season against Mississippi State Saturday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team puts a bow on the 2021-22 regular season Saturday as it takes on Mississippi State at 7:30 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Fans are asked to arrive prior to the Senior Night ceremony in which the Aggies will honor Quenton Jackson, Jalen Johnson, Everett Vaughn, Zach Walker and manager Cal Furgal at 7:10.

Scouting the Aggies

The Aggies (19-11, 8-9 SEC) have won four of the last five games, including Wednesday’s upset-victory over No. 25 Alabama, 87-71. Over the five-game span, Quenton Jackson is averaging 21.8 points per game and is shooting 61.5%. At the free-throw line, Jackson is shooting 92.7% and has made 38 of his 41 attempts. On the year, the Los Angeles native tops the team at 14.4 points per game. Henry Coleman III is second at 10.6 points and is the team’s leading rebound at 6.2. Tyrece Radford scored a season-high 22 points against the Crimson Tide and is averaging 10.4 points per game and 5.6 rebounds.

Scouting Mississippi State

The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s contest with a 17-13 (8-9 SEC) ledger. State is led by Iverson Molinar, who averages 17.9 points a contest. Tolu Smith adds 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds, and Garrison Brooks leads the team with 6.8 rebounds and is third at 10.8 points.

