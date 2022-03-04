Advertisement

A&M Consolidated baseball ties Cinco Ranch in tournament opener

(KBTX)
By Lesa Hill / A&M Consolidated Tiger Baseball
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:47 PM CST
KATY, Texas --The A&M Consolidated Tigers opened the Katy ISD varsity baseball tournament with a 5-5 tie against Cinco Ranch.

The Tigers led for most of the game behind senior starting pitcher Kyle Collins and RBI base hits by Brodie Daniel, Nathan Hodge, and Ethan Buche.

Carson Kerbel added to Consol scoring with an RBI and run scored to go along with stellar defensive play. The Tigers had no errors in the game and led 5-1 entering the final inning, but Cinco Ranch pushed across 4 runs in the last frame to force the tie.

A&M Consol — 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 5 R 6H 0E

Cinco Ranch — 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 5 R 5 H 2E

Consol — Collins (4.0), Hargett (2.1), Meadows (0.0), Nitzke (0.2) and Sodolak (C) Cinco Ranch — Royse (4.0), Atkinson (3.0), Henderson (C) and Munoz (C)

Bryan baseball earns split at Langham Creek / Cy-Lakes Tournament
Softball Edged by Weber State, Top LMU on Day One of Judi Garman Classic
Texas A&M Tennis
Aggies Defeat UIW & Arkansas in Friday Double Header
Calvert advances to regional finals with 53-39 win over Trinidad
Pryor tagged to be Cougars next head football coach and campus athletic coordinator
