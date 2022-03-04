A&M Consolidated baseball ties Cinco Ranch in tournament opener

KATY, Texas --The A&M Consolidated Tigers opened the Katy ISD varsity baseball tournament with a 5-5 tie against Cinco Ranch.

The Tigers led for most of the game behind senior starting pitcher Kyle Collins and RBI base hits by Brodie Daniel, Nathan Hodge, and Ethan Buche.

Carson Kerbel added to Consol scoring with an RBI and run scored to go along with stellar defensive play. The Tigers had no errors in the game and led 5-1 entering the final inning, but Cinco Ranch pushed across 4 runs in the last frame to force the tie.

A&M Consol — 1 1 0 3 0 0 0 — 5 R 6H 0E

Cinco Ranch — 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 5 R 5 H 2E

Consol — Collins (4.0), Hargett (2.1), Meadows (0.0), Nitzke (0.2) and Sodolak (C) Cinco Ranch — Royse (4.0), Atkinson (3.0), Henderson (C) and Munoz (C)

