Fisher is looking forward to quarterback battle as Aggies enter spring drills

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Jimbo Fisher and his Texas Aggie Football team will take the field Monday afternoon to kick off spring practice. While the football program is riding high from its top ranked recruiting class last month, the key now is to improve that talent so that is results in wins on the football field.

Just like last year one of the big story lines will be at quarterback. Haynes King is healed up from last year’s season ending leg injury and will be a part of the quarterback competition.

“Haynes has had an outstanding offspring. Running, jumping, and everything. Max Johnson has been outstanding and so has Conner Wegman. I am really anxious to watch and you’re going to get a fight man. You’re gonna have competition, you’re going to raise the level of play which is very exciting for us. As you know you cannot survive with one,” said Fisher.

The Aggies will have three workouts next week before spring break and then wrap things up with the Maroon and White game on April 9th.

