FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin High School band is sweeping the competition at the UIL Concert and Sightreading Contest. They earned their third consecutive Sweepstakes this week.

The band received a 1st Division rating on stage, in sightreading, and for marching. Great job!

Congrats to the FHS band for earning their 3rd consecutive Sweepstakes at their UIL Concert and Sightreading Contest.... Posted by Franklin Independent School District on Thursday, March 3, 2022

