Junior League of Bryan-College Station hosting Bargain Blitz

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking for a great shopping deal this weekend, you don’t have to look any further than the Brazos County Expo because Bargain Blitz is back. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station has been sorting thousands of items to go for sale.

Items available include clothes, kitchenware games and some higher end items.

It’s an important fundraiser for Junior League but also a great option for the community to find goods at discount prices.

”The community is welcome to come out and shop. This is one of our biggest fundraisers for Junior League and so we raise money to give back to the community and back to the schools. That’s where a lot of our money is going. We would love to to have a lot of people come out to the shopping bonanza,” said Ashton Rea, Junior League of Bryan-College Station Bargain Blitz Chair.

The preview party is just getting started Friday night for a higher admission cost from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission to the Preview Party is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Pricing on merchandise is doubled during the preview.

The big event continues Saturday, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All day admission Saturday for adults is $3 and children are free. Pricing will be as-marked.

We have more info on Junior League here.

