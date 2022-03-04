Advertisement

Junior League of Bryan-College Station hosting Bargain Blitz

By Clay Falls
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are looking for a great shopping deal this weekend, you don’t have to look any further than the Brazos County Expo because Bargain Blitz is back. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station has been sorting thousands of items to go for sale.

Items available include clothes, kitchenware games and some higher end items.

It’s an important fundraiser for Junior League but also a great option for the community to find goods at discount prices.

”The community is welcome to come out and shop. This is one of our biggest fundraisers for Junior League and so we raise money to give back to the community and back to the schools. That’s where a lot of our money is going. We would love to to have a lot of people come out to the shopping bonanza,” said Ashton Rea, Junior League of Bryan-College Station Bargain Blitz Chair.

The preview party is just getting started Friday night for a higher admission cost from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission to the Preview Party is $6 for adults and $3 for children. Pricing on merchandise is doubled during the preview.

The big event continues Saturday, March 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. All day admission Saturday for adults is $3 and children are free. Pricing will be as-marked.

We have more info on Junior League here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.
Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan
The American Heart Association hopes to bring more heart disease awareness and resources to the...
Brazos Valley Heart Ball raises money for heart health awareness
focus at four
Bryan named a Texas Music Friendly Community
Banjo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 4, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Banjo
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4