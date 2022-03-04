The Atlantic features Shel Winkley in story highlighting impact of climate change discussions

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - The Atlantic recently published a story about climate change titled “One group of people that Americans actually trust on climate science.” This group of people is local meteorologists. The story centers around KBTX’s Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley. The author of the story, Dan Schwartz, joined First News at Four to discuss why he chose this topic.

Schwartz described his desire to explore the topic of climate change saying about 77 million or almost a third of American adults don’t worry much about climate change, he wanted to know why.

According to new science, most people are interested in knowing the truth and facts. The question is, how do these people get the facts?

Schwartz found that the most trusted messengers for climate change to the general public were local television meteorologists.

With over 100 TV markets in America and hundreds of meteorologists, Schwartz decided to focus his story on KBTX’s Shel Winkley, after he decided to highlight Texas.

“I wanted to focus the story on a part of the country that might be on the more conservative edge,” explained Schwartz.

He zeroed in on Winkley after talking to some people at Climate Central.

“I focused on Shel because he’s a charismatic guy who’s worked at the station a long time,” Schwartz said.

Overall Schwartz has received a positive response on the article.

“I was getting a lot of responses from other TV meteorologists who were surprised and encouraged by the story,” revealed Schwartz.

Of course there was also excitement from readers in the Brazos Valley who view Winkley on their screens every day. He described these viewers as feeling “very proud” of Winkley.

Read Schwartz’s article here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.