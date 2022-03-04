Advertisement

Kentucky man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest

NKY man wins $250K on scratch-off, celebration ends in arrest.
By Jared Goffinet, Courtney King and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:45 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELSMERE, Ky. (WXIX) - Less than a week after winning a “life-changing” $250,000, a Kentucky man was arrested for meth possession and drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Hellard was the big winner on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket on Feb. 26.

He called the moment “life-changing” and planned on buying a new home and vehicle with his winnings, according to WXIX.

The celebration might have gone a little too far, though.

Two days after claiming his $250,000 prize, Hellard was arrested on drug-related charges, Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders confirmed on Thursday.

Hellard was pulled over on March 2 after Erlanger, Kentucky, police noticed his vehicle registration had expired, the arrest report reads.

Officers called a K-9 team to the scene to search Hellard’s vehicle.

As they searched, officers found a smoking pipe that had a white crystal substance in it, according to police. The substance in the pipe was determined to be meth, the arrest report says.

Hellard was taken to the Kenton County Detention Center and has since bonded out, jail records indicate.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.
Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan
The American Heart Association hopes to bring more heart disease awareness and resources to the...
Brazos Valley Heart Ball raises money for heart health awareness
focus at four
Bryan named a Texas Music Friendly Community
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires suspected ballistic missile into sea
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the National Press Club in Washington, Nov....
Pence hits Trump: No room in GOP ‘for apologists for Putin’