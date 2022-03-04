Lady Cougars season ends at the hands of No. 1 Cedar Park

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station girls’ basketball team saw its season come to a close Thursday night following a 59-31 loss to top ranked Cedar Park in the Class 5A State Basketball Tournament Semifinals.

Lady Cougars (31-7) were held to just 2 points in the 2nd quarter and trailed at the half 25-9.

College Station was able to generate some offense in the third quarter scoring more than they did in the entire first half, but found themselves down 42-22 with just 8 minutes left to play in the game.

Cedar Park (36-0) was led by Shelby Hayes who dominated the Lady Cougars with 22 points.

The loss snapped a 17 game winning streak that College Station was riding dating back to late December. Aliyah Collins led the Lady Cougars with 12 points.

