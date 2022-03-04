Miller makes The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Indoor Watch List

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana -- Texas A&M All-American Brandon Miller has been named to The Bowerman Pre-NCAA Indoor watch list, announced Thursday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

Miller is one of 10 athletes named to the third Bowerman update of the season. It marks his third career Bowerman watch list appearance.

A three-time Southeastern Conference 800m champion, Miller recently claimed his second SEC indoor 800m title with a record breaking time of 1:45.24. Miller became the American collegiate record holder and Texas A&M school record holder after bettering Devin Dixon’s previous record of 1:45.27. The time also made Miller the third fastest collegian all-time and the fourth fastest American all-time.

The sophomore’s victory marked the fifth consecutive indoor 800m title claimed by the Maroon & White. The speedster remains undefeated on the season in individual races at 5-0, including a 3-0 record at the 800m distance.

Miller made his Bowerman watch list debut on Jan. 6 and is the 12th Aggie male all-time to register an appearance. Dating back to 2013, Texas A&M is the only squad to have placed at least one member on the watch list in each of the last 10 years. The 800m specialist is the third Aggie male middle-distance runner to be named to the watch list joining Devin Dixon and 2016 finalist Donavan Brazier.

The Bowerman is given annually by the USTFCCCA to the top male and female collegiate track & field athlete. The watch list will be updated seven times throughout the indoor and outdoor seasons prior to the semifinalists being announced on June 21 and the finalists on June 28.

An NCAA championships qualifier, Miller is next in action on March 11 at 4:45 p.m. CT in the semifinals, followed by the finals on March 12 at 4:30 p.m. CT at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Alabama.

