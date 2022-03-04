News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest Classroom Champion, Noah Bay. The Richards High School Senior and homecoming king is on the honor roll with a 4.9 GPA. He has taken over 20 dual credit hours, and is nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars program, and the Veterans Memorial Scholarship.

“I’ve taught Noah since he was in eighth grade. And he has just proven whenever he wants to accomplish something he accomplishes it he puts his foot forward and he drives to succeed. He comes in my room, you’re going to laugh, he’s going to make me think. I mean, I like when students make me think when I have to go to school to learn, it’s amazing, and he’s one of those kids that makes me learn.” Amy Thomas: Teacher

Noah competes in basketball, baseball and track for the panthers. On the court he is a first team all-district selection, team MVP, and offensive player of the year. Along with having scored over 1000 points in his basketball career Noah has led Richards to regionals 3 times.

“Noah Bay one of the best players I’ve coached. Awesome work ethic, just a great individual. On and off the court, he leads by example, by his faith, his work ethic. The guys just really love him and enjoy him. A leader by his presence, a leader by everything that he does, he’s just a great, awesome all-around kid.” Travis Tennison: Coach

“As I was young with my dad being a pastor, he would teach me a lot of times with stories from the Bible and things that God says in the Bible. From there, I learned that whatever I do I do to the best of my ability, so when it comes to athletics and sports, I just do it to the best of my ability, the best I can possibly do.” Said bay Noah Bay

Noah plans on attending Texas A&M to study biomedical Science.

Congratulations to Richards High schools Noah Bay This week’s News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

