No. 3 Aggies Set to Face No. 7 SMU

DALLAS – The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team is set to compete against the No. 7 SMU Mustangs on Saturday at 10 a.m. inside the Dallas Equestrian Center.

Last Time Out

The Aggies look to bounce back following a loss at No. 3 Auburn, 13-4, Feb. 26. After suffering their first Southeastern Conference loss, the Maroon & White moved to 9-2 and 5-1 in SEC competition. Rhian Murphy (Flat, 83), Kaitlyn Lovingfoss (Flat, 90.5), Hanna Olaussen (Horsemanship, 72.5) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining, 71) each registered wins in their respective events.

Team Leaders

Olaussen and MacKenzie Chapman lead the Aggies in Horsemanship as the pair are each 7-2-1 on the season. Chapman, a senior, earned a Most Outstanding Performer honors against Georgia on Oct. 29 and Olaussen, a freshman, earned MOP honors on Feb. 12 at Georgia. In Reining, senior Lisa Bricker and junior Emmy-Lu Marsh are 5-2-1, respectively. Bricker and Marsh have each produced two MOPs over the course of this season. Senior Caroline Dance leads Flat at 7-4. The West Chester, Pennsylvania native has been named MOP in three meets this season, including consecutive meets against UT Martin and Lynchburg. Lovingfoss headlines the Fences group with a 6-4 record. The junior has registered three MOP honors on the season.

Series

Saturday’s match up is the Aggies 17th all-time meeting against SMU with Texas A&M holding a 10-7 advantage. The Mustangs (7-5, 4-1 ECAC) are 1-2 against top five ranked teams this season, including an 0-2 record against SEC opponents. SMU secured a 10-5 upset victory over No. 1 ranked Oklahoma State on Nov. 6.

How to Keep Up

Live scoring can be found here.

