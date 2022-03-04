No. 8 Texas A&M hosts South Carolina in SEC home opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 8 Texas A&M women’s tennis opens its 10th Southeastern Conference season on Friday, as the Aggies host the South Carolina Gamecocks in a 3 p.m. first serve at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

HEAD COACH MARK WEAVER SAID…

“Our team is off to a great start so far this season and I am really encouraged by the way we have worked throughout the non-conference schedule. The beginning of the SEC season always brings about an added level of excitement and hosting a pair of matches on opening weekend makes it that much more special. We feel that we have made consistent progress each day. I firmly believe that our best tennis is in front of us.”

FIRST SERVE

Texas A&M women’s tennis prepares to open its 10th year in the SEC this weekend, as the Aggies remain at home following a 4-1 win over Rice. In SEC Openers, Texas A&M holds a 5-4 record all-time since joining the league in the 2013 dual match season. The Aggies hold an 8-1 record in their SEC home opening matches, with their only loss coming to then-No. 19 South Carolina in the 2017 season. The Aggies were picked to finish second in the conference in a preseason poll of the league’s coaches earlier this year.

IN THE RANKINGS

In the most recent ITA Division I Women’s Team Rankings, released on Mar. 2, Texas A&M earned the #8 position. The Aggies are the highest-ranked team in the SEC, with Auburn (No. 11), Florida (No. 13), Vanderbilt (No. 22) and Tennessee (No. 23) completing the league’s showing in the poll. In the most recent individual rankings, A&M’s headline doubles team of Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova garnered the No. 3 spot. In singles, Carson Branstine rose to No. 27 nationally, with Makarova holding the No. 41 singles ranking and freshman Mary Stoiana coming in at No. 91.

#LOCKEDIN ON SOUTH CAROLINA

Following a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, South Carolina has rattled off four straight wins and enters SEC play with a 5-4 overall record. In singles action, the Gamecocks feature the nation’s top-ranked singles player in Sarah Hamner, who owns a 24-4 overall record with a 17-4 mark against ranked opponents. Ayana Akli and Ana Cruz pace the squad in doubles, compiling a 4-1 overall record together with a 3-0 ledger at the top-line doubles position. In an all-time series dating back to 1988, South Carolina holds an 11-7 lead over A&M. Since the Aggies joined the SEC, the Maroon & White own a 6-4 edge in the series.

PROMOTIONS

Friday afternoon’s match will feature the return of concessions to the Mitchell Tennis Center. Maui Wowi will be serving smoothies, in addition to other fan-favorite items on the second level of the facility towards the middle of the concourse. Fans are reminded that no outside food or beverages are permitted inside Texas A&M athletic facilities. All venues are cashless this season.

Fans are encouraged to stop at the marketing table inside the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center, where fans can enter to win free Adidas merchandise, pick up roster cards and more. After each Aggie women’s tennis match this season, select student-athletes will be made available for autographs inside the front entrance to the facility. Be sure to stick around to meet and greet the Aggies.

FOLLOW THE ACTION

General admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis is free for all spectators and Texas A&M students in the second-level grandstand of the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. Courtside seating is available for season ticket holders in the Springer Family Stadium Club.

Friday’s match will be streamed live via Playsight. Fans are encouraged to click here to tune in. Cracked Racquets will provide RedZone coverage all SEC Tennis matches Friday afternoon on their YouTube Channel. Additionally, live scoring for A&M’s SEC home opener will be available by clicking here.

For any additional questions and more information on the amenities available at the Mitchell Tennis Center, click the link here to be redirected to the Tennis Gameday Central page.

PARKING

Parking for Friday afternoon’s match will be available to fans for $5 in Lot 100D and Lot 100E. Parking payment kiosks are located near the entrance to the Mitchell Tennis Center in Lot 100D. Disabled parking is available in each lot. Fans and current students with an active Texas A&M parking permit are allowed free admission into both lots.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s tennis team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.