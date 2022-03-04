Advertisement

Police looking for thieves who took ATM from Northgate

Police released surveillance images to KBTX showing a car and SUV that is believed to have been involved in the crime.
College Station police are looking for the people who were responsible for taking an ATM from...
College Station police are looking for the people who were responsible for taking an ATM from Northgate early Thursday morning.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:46 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for the people who were responsible for taking an ATM from Northgate early Thursday morning.

Police released surveillance images to KBTX showing a car and SUV that is believed to have been involved in the crime.

“At about 8:30 a.m. this morning an ATM, the whole unit, was stolen from the Northgate Promenade just outside Backyard, a bar located at 303 University Drive,” said Officer Tristen Lopez. “If anyone finds what could be this ATM, or has any information about this theft, please call (979) 764-3600.”

