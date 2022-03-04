Police looking for thieves who took ATM from Northgate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are looking for the people who were responsible for taking an ATM from Northgate early Thursday morning.

🚨ATM THEFT: College Station Police say the people, the car, and the SUV in these photos are all suspected of having something to do with an ATM unit that was taken from Northgate this morning. pic.twitter.com/W3vYKq3MBg — Rusty Surette (@KBTXRusty) March 4, 2022

Police released surveillance images to KBTX showing a car and SUV that is believed to have been involved in the crime.

“At about 8:30 a.m. this morning an ATM, the whole unit, was stolen from the Northgate Promenade just outside Backyard, a bar located at 303 University Drive,” said Officer Tristen Lopez. “If anyone finds what could be this ATM, or has any information about this theft, please call (979) 764-3600.”

