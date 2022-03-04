Advertisement

Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus

The suspended football player was on his way to a Title IX hearing when the attack happened, said police.
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended...
Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended football player Demond Demas.(File photo)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended football player Demond Demas.

Demas was with a family member and on his way to a Title IX hearing when the attack happened outside the Student Services building, according to Texas A&M Police.

The male suspect is accused of assaulting Demas, and the female suspect is accused of assaulting the family member with him.

Both are charged with class C assault.

Demas was suspended from school this week and removed from the football team following his own arrest on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was charged with assault with bodily injury/family violence following an incident last weekend involving a woman he knows.

An arrest report filed by Texas A&M police says Demas assaulted the woman during a verbal argument that turned physical. The report says Demas pushed her head into a wall and then threw her from off a bed and onto the floor.

(Editor’s note: Some details of these arrests have been omitted in an effort to protect the identity of the woman involved.)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
Security footage from inside Imperial Chinese & Sushi shows burglars breaking into the...
Police confirm four Bryan restaurants burglarized early Wednesday morning
This is the damage burglars did to the door at The Garden Spot Cafe in Caldwell. This is how...
Six restaurants broken into in Burleson County
Vanessa Ann Rodrigues, 15
Brazos County teen missing since February

Latest News

BCS Modern and many other groups involved in the process broke ground for Jordan’s Lofts Friday.
Group breaks ground on new apartments in Downtown Bryan
The American Heart Association hopes to bring more heart disease awareness and resources to the...
Brazos Valley Heart Ball raises money for heart health awareness
focus at four
Bryan named a Texas Music Friendly Community
Banjo is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for March 4, 2022.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Banjo
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4
Friday Evening Weather Update 3/4