Police: Two arrested after assaulting Demond Demas on A&M campus

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested on A&M’s campus Thursday after police said they assaulted suspended football player Demond Demas.

Demas was with a family member and on his way to a Title IX hearing when the attack happened outside the Student Services building, according to Texas A&M Police.

The male suspect is accused of assaulting Demas, and the female suspect is accused of assaulting the family member with him.

Both are charged with class C assault.

Demas was suspended from school this week and removed from the football team following his own arrest on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old was charged with assault with bodily injury/family violence following an incident last weekend involving a woman he knows.

An arrest report filed by Texas A&M police says Demas assaulted the woman during a verbal argument that turned physical. The report says Demas pushed her head into a wall and then threw her from off a bed and onto the floor.

(Editor’s note: Some details of these arrests have been omitted in an effort to protect the identity of the woman involved.)

