Several vehicles broken into at Bryan public park

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan woman tells KBTX that her vehicle and two others were broken into in the middle of the afternoon Thursday at a public park.

The smash-and-grabs occurred around 3 p.m. in the parking lot near the Park Hudson Trail along Boonville Road near Pendleton Drive.

“I was running the trail and the others were at the dog park with their dogs when it happened,” said Erica Perez. “I wish someone would have seen it but everyone was just enjoying the beautiful day. It was nice to take a jog and a walk.”

Perez said purses, a backpack, and an iPad were among the items taken.

Bryan police were called and notified of what happened.

