State Fire Marshal’s Office will help investigate local apartment fire

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was injured Thursday afternoon when a fire was reported in a bedroom at a College Station apartment building.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. at the Park West apartments on George Bush Drive.

The complex is on Texas A&M property and campus police tell KBTX the fire started in a three-bedroom suite but was quickly extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system.

There is some water damage, police said.

Residents were evacuated from the building until an all-clear was received by firefighters.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation. The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be there Friday to help look into what started it.

