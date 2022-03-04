Pryor tagged to be Cougars next head football coach and campus athletic coordinator

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Superintendant Mike Martindale announced Friday morning that he will be presenting next Tuesday to the District’s Board of Trustees that Stoney Pryor will be approved to be College Station High School’s next Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator.

Stoney graduated from Texas A&M University and has been a coach in the district for the last 27 years.

FROM CSISD PRESS RELEASE

“Stoney was an easy choice to continue the great success of the College Station High School Athletic Department,” Martindale said. “Stoney is well-respected among his peers as both a teacher and a coach and is positioned to continue the positive and winning culture at the school.”

Pryor has been the football offensive coordinator and head girls soccer coach at College Station High School since the school opened in 2012. In eight years of varsity football competition, Pryor led the offense in a program that went 100-26 overall, including a record of 19-8 in the playoffs, a 5A-Division II State Championship in 2017, and a runner-up finish in 5A-Division I in 2021.

From 1996 to 2012, Pryor was an assistant football coach and soccer coach at A&M Consolidated High School. Pryor was the offensive coordinator for Head Coach Jim Slaughter for three seasons. In his 14 years at the school, he helped the Tigers reach the Playoffs 10 times, including a run to the state 5A semifinals in 2005.

Pryor began his career in education in 1995 with a one-year stint at College Station Junior High.

Pryor was named the campus Teacher of the Year three times at AMCHS and once at CSHS. He’s earned numerous accolades including seven district soccer coach of the year honors (2003, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) and the Texas Association of Soccer Coaches (TASCO) Region 3 Coach of the Year award in 2014 and 2015.

He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics from Texas A&M University in 1995 and a Master’s in Educational Administration from Sam Houston State in 2006.

Pryor and his wife Mandy have three children: Paige, who is a senior at CSHS, Annie, a sophomore at CSHS, and Grady, an eighth-grader at Wellborn Middle School.

