Texas A&M hosts Bluebonnet High School Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M track & field program is set to host the Bluebonnet High School Invitational, featuring over 1,000 athletes, this Friday and Saturday, March 4-5, at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Schedule

Friday’s schedule begins at 1 p.m. with running events, while field events begin at 2 p.m. Saturday’s schedule starts at 11 a.m. with field events, while races begin at noon.

Ticket Information

Ticket windows will not be open. All tickets must be purchased online at 12thman.com/tracktickets.

Entries, Heat Sheets and Results

Entries and live results will be available at flashresults.com. Those in attendance can find a live results QR code and schedule sheets posted around the facility.

Live Stream

A live stream will be provided at milesplit.com.

